Imprisoned In Myanmar
October 16, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

U.S. Senate will not vote on new North America trade pact in 2018: McConnell

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate’s top Republican said on Tuesday that senators will not vote to approve a revised North American trade pact in 2018, leaving the issue to the next Congress.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a Make America Great Again rally in Richmond, Kentucky, U.S., October 13, 2018. Picture taken October 13, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Bloomberg Television that the Senate will not have time to take up the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal before 2019.

“That will be a next year issue because the process we have to go through doesn’t allow that to come up before the end of this year,” McConnell said.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
