U.S. Senate will not vote on new North America trade pact in 2018: McConnell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate’s top Republican said on Tuesday that senators will not vote to approve a revised North American trade pact in 2018, leaving the issue to the next Congress.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Bloomberg Television that the Senate will not have time to take up the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal before 2019.

“That will be a next year issue because the process we have to go through doesn’t allow that to come up before the end of this year,” McConnell said.