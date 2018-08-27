FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 4:28 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Mexico's future foreign minister says Canada 'vital' to NAFTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The designated foreign minister of Mexico’s incoming government welcomed on Monday a deal between the United States and Mexico to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), saying Canada’s participation in trilateral talks was vital.

Marcelo Ebrard, picked by Mexico's President-Elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as foreign minister, leaves after attending a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

“We see the agreement announced today as positive progress ... in the coming days we will continue in trilateral negotiations with Canada, which is vital to be able to renew the (trade) pact,” said Marcelo Ebrard, the future foreign minister.

Ebrard is due to take office when President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assumes the presidency on Dec. 1.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Dave Graham

