Mexico's future foreign minister says Canada 'vital' to NAFTA

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The designated foreign minister of Mexico’s incoming government welcomed on Monday a deal between the United States and Mexico to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), saying Canada’s participation in trilateral talks was vital.

Marcelo Ebrard, picked by Mexico's President-Elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as foreign minister, leaves after attending a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

“We see the agreement announced today as positive progress ... in the coming days we will continue in trilateral negotiations with Canada, which is vital to be able to renew the (trade) pact,” said Marcelo Ebrard, the future foreign minister.

Ebrard is due to take office when President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assumes the presidency on Dec. 1.