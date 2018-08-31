U.S. trade pact with Mexico will be 'fast-track' compliant: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration believes that it will be in compliance with congressional “fast-track” trade negotiating authority whether it pursues a bilateral trade deal with Mexico or the trilateral North American Free Trade Agreement that also includes Canada, a senior administration official said on Friday.

The official told reporters on a conference call that the administration was on track to publish text of the accord within 30 days as required by the fast-track statute. Trump on Friday sent notice to Congress that he intends to sign a new trade pact with Mexico, and with Canada if it is willing.