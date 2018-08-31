Canada's Freeland says NAFTA talks with U.S. to resume Friday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canada’s foreign minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday that talks between Canadian and U.S. officials over the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would resume on Friday.

Candian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to journalists outside the U.S. Trade Representative's office in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

“No, we don’t have an agreement,” she said, adding that talks would “reconvene in the morning.”

Freeland was speaking to reporters outside the offices of the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.