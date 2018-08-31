FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 2:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's Freeland says NAFTA talks with U.S. to resume Friday

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canada’s foreign minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday that talks between Canadian and U.S. officials over the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would resume on Friday.

Candian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to journalists outside the U.S. Trade Representative's office in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

“No, we don’t have an agreement,” she said, adding that talks would “reconvene in the morning.”

Freeland was speaking to reporters outside the offices of the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Reporting by Julie Gordon, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Dave Graham

