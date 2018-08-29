FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Canada's Freeland says optimistic about NAFTA talks this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday progress made by the United States and Mexico to resolve their trade differences set the stage for productive talks toward a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement.

Candian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to journalists outside the U.S. Trade Representative's office in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

“We are optimistic about having some very good, productive conversations this week,” Freeland told reporters as she entered the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office for further talks.

Reporting by Makini Brice and David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

