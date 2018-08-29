Canada's Freeland says optimistic about NAFTA talks this week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday progress made by the United States and Mexico to resolve their trade differences set the stage for productive talks toward a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement.

Candian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to journalists outside the U.S. Trade Representative's office in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

“We are optimistic about having some very good, productive conversations this week,” Freeland told reporters as she entered the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office for further talks.