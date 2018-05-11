FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 6:30 PM / in 28 minutes

Canada sees long NAFTA 'to-do' list but 'solid' progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Friday said there was a long “to-do” list to finish a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, but that talks were making progress.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to reporters after talks with senior U.S. legislators on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/David Ljunggren

“The negotiation will take as long as it takes to get a good deal,” Freeland said after a trilateral meeting in Washington among Mexico, the United States and Canada. “We have been making good, meaningful, solid progress and I anticipate that progress will continue in the coming days.”

She said ministers would return to their home countries while Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said technical groups would keep working next week.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

