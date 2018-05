WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday said she was optimistic that top-level talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will clinch a new deal.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks with reporters after meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to discus NAFTA autos negotiations in Washington, D.C., April 25, 2018. REUTERS/David Lawder

“We are definitely getting closer to the final objective,” Freeland told reporters after meetings with lawmakers in Washington amid ongoing talks between top U.S., Canadian and Mexican trade officials to rework the trade deal.