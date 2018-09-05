Canada's Freeland says trade talks with U.S. still 'constructive'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, departing from a meeting with the top U.S. trade negotiator, said on Wednesday talks between the two nations aimed at revamping the North American Free Trade agreement continued to be “constructive.”

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland takes part in a news conference at the Embassy of Canada in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

“We continue to work hard,” she said after meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. “The atmosphere continues to be constructive and positive. There is good faith and good will on both sides.”

Freeland said each negotiating team would now have separate discussions, before the two reconvened later in the day for further talks.