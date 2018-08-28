Canadian NAFTA negotiator says 'encouraged' by U.S.-Mexico progress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday she was “encouraged” by progress made by the United States and Mexico towards a new North American Free Trade Agreement.

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland after a meeting with Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City, Mexico July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

Starting her first negotiating session at the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s office in several months, Freeland told reporters: “We are encouraged by the progress that the U.S. and Mexico have made, particularly on cars and labor, and I’m looking forward to the conversation with Ambassador Lighthizer.”