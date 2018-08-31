FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 3:35 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

U.S., Canadian teams 'not there yet' on NAFTA deal: Freeland

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - NAFTA negotiators from the Canada and the United States are “not there yet,” in resolving differences keeping them from a deal to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland after a meeting with Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City, Mexico July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

Freeland, speaking to reporters outside the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, vowed to defend Canada’s national interests.

“We’re looking for a good deal, not just any deal. And we’ll only agree to a deal that is a good deal for Canada. We’re not there yet,” Freeland said.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Thomas

