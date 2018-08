WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Wednesday that talks with the United States to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would resume on Thursday morning.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo at a news in Mexico City on May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

He told reporters outside the U.S. Trade Representative’s office in Washington that Wednesday’s meetings had concluded and that he would provide no further statement for the day on the ongoing renegotiation.