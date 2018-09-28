FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 28, 2018 / 11:58 PM / in an hour

Mexico expects to know within 48 hours if NAFTA to remain trilateral

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday that the United States and Canada are making a serious attempt to reach a deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement, saying that within 48 hours it would become clear if the deal would remain trilateral.

FILE PHOTO - Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo delivers a message alongside Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray (not pictured) in Mexico City, Mexico July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

“In the next 48 hours we will know if we’re going to go with a trilateral text (that includes Canada) or if we’re going to be forced to publish a text of the bilateral (U.S.-Mexico) deal,” Guajardo told lawmakers.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.