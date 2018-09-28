Mexico expects to know within 48 hours if NAFTA to remain trilateral

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday that the United States and Canada are making a serious attempt to reach a deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement, saying that within 48 hours it would become clear if the deal would remain trilateral.

FILE PHOTO - Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo delivers a message alongside Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray (not pictured) in Mexico City, Mexico July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

“In the next 48 hours we will know if we’re going to go with a trilateral text (that includes Canada) or if we’re going to be forced to publish a text of the bilateral (U.S.-Mexico) deal,” Guajardo told lawmakers.