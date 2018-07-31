Mexico says dispute resolution, autos and sunset clause key to NAFTA deal

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy minister said on Tuesday that among the top issues to resolve in order to reach an agreement on a new NAFTA trade deal are dispute resolution, auto sector rules and the so-called “sunset clause.”

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks to the media during a news conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told local radio he would head to Washington on Wednesday for another round of negotiations and said he remains optimistic that his team can reach an agreement with the United States.