August 15, 2018 / 8:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico says 'hopeful' trilateral NAFTA talks to be held soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Wednesday that he had spoken with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on the telephone and was “hopeful” Canada could soon hold trilateral NAFTA talks with the United States and Mexico.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks to the media during a news conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

Guajardo spoke with reporters on his way into a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Kenneth Smith, Mexico’s chief negotiator in the talks to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement, said Mexico and the United States were “working well” on the most difficult issues.

Reporting by David Lawder

