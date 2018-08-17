U.S.-Mexico bilateral NAFTA issues may be resolved next week: minister

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday he hopes to conclude outstanding bilateral issues with the United States on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by the middle of next week.

FILE PHOTO: Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo holds his headset during a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

Most of the issues between the two trade partners were “advancing well,” Guajardo told reporters outside the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, adding that some areas related to auto rules of origin remain unresolved.

Mexico has not yet engaged with the United States over a “sunset clause” that could kill NAFTA after five years, he added. The ministers will meet again on Tuesday, he said.