WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top White House economic adviser said on Friday that Washington was “very, very close” to clinching a trade deal with Mexico.

FILE PHOTO: White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett addresses reporters during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

“I think that we’re very, very close to a deal with Mexico,” Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economics Advisers, told Fox Business Network. He said there were still a few sticking points, but provided no details.