U.S. NAFTA proposal ensures enforceable provisions on labor: USTR

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday presented a draft NAFTA proposal on labor as negotiators from Canada, the United States and Mexico joined the talks in Ottawa.

Labor unions called the proposal inadequate, but a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said it included enforceable mechanisms that raised labor standards.

“With President Trump as one of labor’s biggest supporters, the United States has put forward a detailed proposal that replaces the original NAFTA’s toothless approach on labor with enforceable provisions to benefit workers across America,” spokeswoman Emily Davis said in a statement.