U.S. trade envoy says tariffs are an incentive to get NAFTA deal done

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed blanket tariffs on steel and aluminum imports are an “incentive” for Canada and Mexico to conclude a NAFTA trade deal with the United States, Trump’s trade envoy said on Monday after NAFTA negotiators ended the latest round of renegotiation talks.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer takes part in a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

“I presented it as a positive thing,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters, adding: “It is my view that it’s an incentive to get a deal.”