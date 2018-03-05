Lighthizer raises prospect of bilateral trade deals instead of NAFTA

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The United States could negotiate bilateral trade deals to replace the three way North American Free Trade Agreement if needed, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Monday, adding that time was running “very short.”

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks during a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Lighthizer said all parties needed to move more quickly to conclude the NAFTA renegotiation. He was speaking at the close of a seventh round of talks in Mexico City and said just six chapters of the agreement had been concluded so far.