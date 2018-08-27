U.S.-Mexico trade deal has six year reviews, no expiry: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Mexico have agreed to a 16-year lifespan for the North American Free Trade agreement, with a review every six years that can extend the pact for 16 years more, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Monday.

(L-R) White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, national security adviser John Bolton, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice President Mike Pence look on as U.S. President Donald Trump announces a deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The plan would not contain an automatic expiration for NAFTA as proposed in the prior U.S. demand for a “sunset clause.”

(This story corrects to ‘United’ from ‘Untied’ typographical error, in first paragraph)