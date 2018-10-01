USTR predicts new trade deal with Canada, Mexico will pass Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Monday he believed the new trade pact with Mexico and Canada will pass Congress with substantial majorities because it contains benefits for all.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer gestures as he testifies before Senate Appropriations Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget estimates and justification for FY2019 for the Office of the United States Trade Representative, at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Lighthizer, speaking to reporters after President Donald Trump made remarks on the agreement at the White House, said the United States will be willing to discuss the tariff dispute with Canada “after we take a few days to catch our breath.”