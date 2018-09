MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday there was still time for Canada to join an updated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between Mexico and the United States.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a meeting with elected Mexican senators at a hotel in Mexico City, Mexico August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

Lopez Obrador said he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday to discuss Canada-U.S. NAFTA talks.