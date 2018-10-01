Trump was 'tolerant' in trade talks: Mexico president-elect

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump had an “open” and “tolerant” attitude during talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the Movement for National Renewal (MORENA) party takes part in an event at the Wilson Center in Washington, U.S. September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“The agreement gives peace of mind, gives confidence. It is creating conditions for investments to mature and for new investment in the automotive industry and the national economy,” Lopez Obrador told reporters during a visit to the state of Guanajuato.