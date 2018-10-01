FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
October 1, 2018 / 9:55 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Trump was 'tolerant' in trade talks: Mexico president-elect

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump had an “open” and “tolerant” attitude during talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the Movement for National Renewal (MORENA) party takes part in an event at the Wilson Center in Washington, U.S. September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“The agreement gives peace of mind, gives confidence. It is creating conditions for investments to mature and for new investment in the automotive industry and the national economy,” Lopez Obrador told reporters during a visit to the state of Guanajuato.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle, Editing by Dave Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.