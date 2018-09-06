Canada's Freeland cites NAFTA progress, but slams U.S. metals tariffs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Talks between the United States and Canada on the North American Free Trade Agreement have taken place in a good atmosphere, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday, the second straight day of talks this week to save the pact.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland takes part in a news conference at the Embassy of Canada in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

But Freeland, speaking to reporters as she entered the afternoon session of talks with U.S. chief negotiator Robert Lighthizer, said that American tariffs on steel and aluminum imports should not be part of the NAFTA negotiations.

“These tariffs are unjustified and illegal,” Freeland said.