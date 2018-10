MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The new trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada could go into effect from the second half of 2019, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Monday.

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks about NAFTA negotiations during a meeting with senators at the Senate building in Mexico City, Mexico September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

“I think that it could be coming into effect in the second part of (20)19,” Guajardo told Mexican radio.