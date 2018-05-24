Mexico to protect Japanese firms amid NAFTA rework: Japan official

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Japan’s foreign minister on Thursday said his Mexican counterpart promised to protect the interests of Japanese firms in talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray shakes hands with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono during a welcoming ceremony in Mexico City, Mexico May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Japan’s Taro Kono told reporters in Mexico City that Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray had made the pledge in a meeting while discussing the 23-year-old trade pact that underpins Mexico’s economy.

“He repeated that he would protect the interests of Japanese companies, for which we are very grateful,” Kono said.