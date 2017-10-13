Mexico wants NAFTA consensus despite tension: finance minister

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Friday that Mexico’s peso was reacting with volatility to “tension” in NAFTA talks, but Mexico wanted to reach a consensus to modernize the trade pact to benefit all three member countries.

Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade delivers speech during Forbes Forum 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Meade, speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meeting in Washington, said that Mexico was benefiting from a flexible and liquid exchange rate. The peso was hovering near a five-month low on Friday.

“The main scenario that we’re working on is that there is scope in the negotiation of the agreement for a consensus that benefits the three countries. That’s what’s driving us in a negotiation we’re taking part in good faith,” Meade said.