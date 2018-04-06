NAFTA teams to continue meeting in coming days: Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - After a NAFTA meeting between ministers from the United States, Canada and Mexico in Washington on Friday, Mexico’s economy ministry said the three countries agreed their negotiating teams should press on with technical work in coming days.

“(The countries agreed) the three ministers would stay in permanent communication and instructed the negotiating teams to meet in the coming days to deepen the technical work with the aim of finding the balance that enables the process to move forward in its entirety,” the ministry said in a statement.