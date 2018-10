MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Monday the trade agreement finalized on Sunday between the United States, Mexico and Canada is a “win” for all three countries.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto waves as he arrives to deliver his sixth and last State of the Union address at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

“The modernization of the trade deal between Mexico, Canada and the United States concludes 13 months of negotiations and achieves what we proposed at the start: a win-win-win deal,” Pena Nieto said in a post on Twitter.