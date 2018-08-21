FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 21, 2018 / 8:31 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

NAFTA talks between U.S., Mexico 'making good progress': Mexican official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Talks between U.S. and Mexican trade officials aimed at reaching an updated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) are “making good progress (and) coming to the end,” the designated NAFTA negotiator for Mexico’s incoming president said on Tuesday.

Jesus Seade, Lopez Obrador's chief negotiator for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), speaks during a interview in Mexico City, Mexico July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

Jesus Seade, President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s representative in the trade talks, said in Washington that he expects U.S. and Mexican officials to reach a deal on outstanding issues by early next week.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.