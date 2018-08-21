NAFTA talks between U.S., Mexico 'making good progress': Mexican official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Talks between U.S. and Mexican trade officials aimed at reaching an updated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) are “making good progress (and) coming to the end,” the designated NAFTA negotiator for Mexico’s incoming president said on Tuesday.

Jesus Seade, Lopez Obrador's chief negotiator for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), speaks during a interview in Mexico City, Mexico July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

Jesus Seade, President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s representative in the trade talks, said in Washington that he expects U.S. and Mexican officials to reach a deal on outstanding issues by early next week.