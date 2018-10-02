FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 2, 2018 / 5:21 PM / in an hour

Mexican steel industry urges fix to U.S. tariff dispute

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s top steel industry association on Tuesday urged the country’s government to resolve an ongoing tariff dispute with the Trump administration before a new trilateral trade deal is signed.

FILE PHOTO: Wire rods are pictured at Kalisch Steel factory in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Steel industry group Canacero said in a statement it “viewed with concern” that the “serious situation” affecting the steel industry remained unresolved, months after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.