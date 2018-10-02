Mexican steel industry urges fix to U.S. tariff dispute

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s top steel industry association on Tuesday urged the country’s government to resolve an ongoing tariff dispute with the Trump administration before a new trilateral trade deal is signed.

FILE PHOTO: Wire rods are pictured at Kalisch Steel factory in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Steel industry group Canacero said in a statement it “viewed with concern” that the “serious situation” affecting the steel industry remained unresolved, months after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.