October 1, 2018 / 1:05 PM / in an hour

Mexico eyes end to steel dispute with U.S. before trade deal signed

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday he hoped a trade dispute with the Trump administration over steel and aluminum could be resolved before a new trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada is signed.

“I think it would be very positive, it would be a good sign (if) we could resolve this controversy before the agreement is signed towards the end of November,” Videgaray told Mexican television station Televisa in an interview.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Paul Simao

