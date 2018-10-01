Mexico eyes end to steel dispute with U.S. before trade deal signed

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday he hoped a trade dispute with the Trump administration over steel and aluminum could be resolved before a new trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada is signed.

“I think it would be very positive, it would be a good sign (if) we could resolve this controversy before the agreement is signed towards the end of November,” Videgaray told Mexican television station Televisa in an interview.