Mexican ministers head to Washington amid NAFTA talks: Mexico government

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign minister and economy minister will meet U.S. officials in Washington on Thursday and Friday, the Mexican government said, as ministers from Mexico, the United States and Canada gather there to push for a renegotiated NAFTA trade deal.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks during a meeting hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump with governors and members of Congress at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray will meet U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, while Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo will meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the foreign ministry said in a statement.