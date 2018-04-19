FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexican ministers head to Washington amid NAFTA talks: Mexico government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign minister and economy minister will meet U.S. officials in Washington on Thursday and Friday, the Mexican government said, as ministers from Mexico, the United States and Canada gather there to push for a renegotiated NAFTA trade deal.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks during a meeting hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump with governors and members of Congress at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray will meet U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, while Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo will meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Veronica Gomez

