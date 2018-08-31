Mexico calls U.S. notification to Congress on trade deal 'step forward'

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Ministry said on Friday that the U.S. notification to Congress of its intent to sign a trade accord with Mexico represents progress in formalizing agreements reached in talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“The notification sent by the United States represents a step forward in the formalization of the understandings reached between Mexico and the United States in relation to NAFTA,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said Mexico will participate in trilateral talks and keep pushing for Canada to remain a part of the revamped NAFTA.