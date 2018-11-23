Business News
November 23, 2018

Mexico, Canada discuss signing of new North American trade deal

FILE PHOTO: The flags of Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are seen on a lectern before a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido//File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on Friday by phone about the Nov. 30 signing at a G20 summit of a new trade deal between Mexico, Canada and the United States, Pena Nieto’s office said in a statement.

Afterwards, the accord would be sent to the legislatures of the three countries, the statement added, without saying which officials would sign the deal known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Pena Nieto is expected to attend the summit in Buenos Aires. Nov. 30 is his last day in office.

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez

