Mexico considers new laws on investor security if NAFTA dies: minister

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico is examining ways to create new laws that would give investors security over their investments if the NAFTA collapses, Mexico’s economy minister said on Tuesday.
Addressing reporters near Washington on the same day that the United States, Mexico and Canada agreed to extend fraught talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement into 2018, the minister, Ildefonso Guajardo, said it was important for Mexico’s negotiating position to have a fallback plan.
Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Grant McCool