April 23, 2018 / 3:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico dismisses Trump threat to tie NAFTA to migration policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday that Mexico decides its immigration policy in a sovereign manner, and that it would be “unacceptable” to condition the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement to the issue.

Videgaray’s comments on Twitter came after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to make immigration control a condition of a new NAFTA deal, saying Mexico must stop illegal immigrants from getting into the United States.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom

