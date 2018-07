MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican presidential winner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he expected there would be an agreement in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in the coming days.

Mexico's president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on during a news conference at his campaign headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Mexico and the United States agreed last week to step up talks on revamping NAFTA in hopes of reaching a deal on major issues by August.