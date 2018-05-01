FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 7:19 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Mexico says creativity and flexibility needed for NAFTA deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The United States, Mexico and Canada should be able to conclude the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) if enough creativity and flexibility are shown, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday.

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks during a news conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Speaking at a news conference, Guajardo also told reporters that his government would not accept any potential U.S. tariffs on Mexican steel and aluminum exports, and that Mexico would apply reciprocal measures to any such tariffs.

Guajardo added that the Mexican government will offer a response to a U.S. proposal on rules of origin for automobiles next week in the ongoing NAFTA renegotiation.

Reporting by Dave Graham

