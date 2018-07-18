FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 6:30 PM / in 5 hours

Mexico to hold trade talks with U.S. next week, Canada later

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Wednesday that he would travel to Washington next week to hold bilateral trade talks with the United States and would later meet with Canadian officials.

FILE PHOTO: Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative, speaks to the press as Chrystia Freeland, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ildefonso Guajardo, Mexico's Secretary of Economy, look on, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

Guajardo, Mexico’s top trade official, told reporters that the three countries were “resuming negotiations” on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and that he would travel to the U.S. capital for a bilateral meeting on Thursday, July 26.

He said he would later meet with Canadian officials, but did not specify when.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; editing by Jonathan Oatis

