Mexico to hold trade talks with U.S. next week, Canada later

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Wednesday that he would travel to Washington next week to hold bilateral trade talks with the United States and would later meet with Canadian officials.
Guajardo, Mexico’s top trade official, told reporters that the three countries were “resuming negotiations” on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and that he would travel to the U.S. capital for a bilateral meeting on Thursday, July 26.
He said he would later meet with Canadian officials, but did not specify when.
