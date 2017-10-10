FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico will only remain in NAFTA if good for national interest: foreign minister
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 10, 2017 / 6:10 PM / 10 days ago

Mexico will only remain in NAFTA if good for national interest: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will only remain within the North American Free Trade Agreement if the renegotiated treaty is good for the country, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday, as trade negotiators gathered in Washington for talks.

The talks to update the 23-year-old NAFTA pact have turned increasingly acrimonious, with Mexico and business groups warning that several U.S. proposals would limit trade.

Videgaray said Mexico must be ready for the “different scenarios” that the talks could produce. U.S. President Donald Trump was quoted on Tuesday as saying he believed NAFTA should be terminated.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Christine Murray

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.