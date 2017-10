Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo (L) addresses the media with Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland (C) and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at the close of the third round of NAFTA talks involving the United States, Mexico and Canada in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Labor discussions in the North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiation are about workers rights, not salaries, Mexico’s Economy Minister said on Wednesday.

Talks, which so far have not included any discussion of a sunset clause, may need to run into early 2018, Ildefonso Guajardo said in Ottawa at the end of the third of talks.