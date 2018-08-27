FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 2:13 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks to continue Monday: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Sunday evening that bilateral negotiations with the United States over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) were advancing and that talks would continue on Monday.

Speaking after a day of Mexico-U.S. discussions at the offices of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer, Guajardo said he now had to consult with business leaders.

Mexican officials would return to Lighthizer’s offices on Monday at 9 a.m. local time in Washington, the minister said.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Dave Graham

