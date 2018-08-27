U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks to continue Monday: minister

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Sunday evening that bilateral negotiations with the United States over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) were advancing and that talks would continue on Monday.

Speaking after a day of Mexico-U.S. discussions at the offices of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer, Guajardo said he now had to consult with business leaders.

Mexican officials would return to Lighthizer’s offices on Monday at 9 a.m. local time in Washington, the minister said.