August 27, 2018 / 4:04 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Mexico president repeats he hopes Canada will return to NAFTA talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto reiterated he wanted Canada to return to talks with Mexico and the United States in order to reach a trilateral deal in the revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) after he talked with U.S. President Donald Trump by telephone.

FILE PHOTO - Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto attends the inauguration of the 13th Pacific Alliance Summit in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Pena Nieto said on Twitter he hoped a trilateral accord could be reached this week after officials said the United States and Mexico had sealed an agreement on their bilateral issues in the renegotiation of the 24-year-old trade pact.

The Mexican president had said earlier on Monday before the call with Trump he wanted Canada to return to the NAFTA talks.

Reporting by Dave Graham

