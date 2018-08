MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday that he is optimistic that the country will reach a trilateral deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the United States and Canada.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers a speech during a meeting with members of the National Peasant Confederation (CNC) in Mexico City, Mexico, in this handout photograph released to Reuters by the Mexico Presidency on August 27, 2018. Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

“I am optimistic that a trilateral deal can be reached... we have from now until Friday for a deal in principle to be announced,” he said in an interview on local radio.